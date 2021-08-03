Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Dopsie brothers keeping a family legacy alive

By Mark Deane
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Dopsie brothers, Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr., Anthony, Tiger, and Dwayne, are carrying on the legacy of their father Rockin’ Dopsie, Sr. “If feels good, you know,” says Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. “When I started playing, it was me, my father, and Tiger. And after my father’s passing, you know, it was me, Anthony, and Tiger. And, then Dwayne got his own group. But, then he joined it. So, I feel like the zydeco Neville brothers.”

