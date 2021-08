Poor air quality, a hazy sky, a slight storm chance, increasing wind, and building heat… those are your weather stories across north Texas over the next 7 days. We're starting off in the upper sixties to mid seventies at this hour with nothing on weather radar. That will change later this afternoon, as a trough of low pressure swings through the central plain states. This will create scattered showers and thunderstorms during peak heating today, with the best chance towards the Red River and from Waco and point south.