PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Aug 02, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — When Kimberly Cloud found herself out on the street due to domestic violence, she didn’t let that stop her. In fact, the incident just served to give her strength to not only start her own business, but to give back to the community too. With a passion for making wigs, she started working with her local chapter of Dress for Success and then launched her own line of wigs, Genuinely Michelle Wigs, LLC.