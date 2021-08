From Animal Farm to Watership Down, a small yet impactful group of novels has explored the ironies and ideals of being human, by filtering those qualities through the unlikely lens of talking animals. These works by George Orwell, Richard Adams, and others have been unique, but their basic conceits are similar: Although many people view animals as lesser beings, the act of imbuing them with the sentient awareness and social dynamics of Homo sapiens can give us an eye-opening level of disconnect. Animals who act and speak like humans is such an absurd premise, it allows us to poke satirical fun at ourselves — or even recast our flawed heroism in a revealing new light. Nick McDonell's new novel. The Council of Animals, does a little bit of both. And it does so with both horror and heart.