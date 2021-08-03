Will Biden’s new moratorium affect Lehigh Valley renters facing eviction?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new moratorium on evictions through Oct. 3, as advocates fear millions of vulnerable renters will be forced out of their homes during a pandemic.

The previous ban lapsed at the end of July following a Supreme Court ruling, but the CDC identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections. The ban would cover 80% of counties — 90% of the U.S. renters population — sources told various media outlets.

That should include the Lehigh Valley.

A surge in additional cases was enough to move Northampton County from a designation of substantial community transmission to high, the top designation given by the CDC.

Northampton’s rate of 101.9 cases per week for every 100,000 residents put it just over the 100 weekly population-adjusted case rate threshold. That kept it as having the highest rate in Pennsylvania for the second day. It was the only county in the highest community transmission level as of Tuesday.

Lehigh County’s 56.9 new cases per week for every 100,000 residents bumped it from the moderate to substantial transmission category Tuesday, placing it 21st of the 67 counties. There are 28 Pennsylvania counties in that designation, including Monroe, Pike, Philadelphia and all of its adjoining counties.

The Lehigh Valley and all of southeastern Pennsylvania are advised to resume mitigation measures, including masking indoors, whether vaccinated or not. Recent data indicates that the delta coronavirus variant — which is responsible for more than 80% of new infections — induces a viral load more than 1,200 times higher than the original “wild” strain of the virus.

Opening the door for local courts across Pennsylvania to protect thousands of tenants still waiting for urgently needed aid, the state Supreme Court on Monday approved a request from Bucks County to pause eviction cases for up to 60 days if someone has applied for help. It’s expected the ruling will have implications in other counties.

Bucks County’s request to the court cited a dramatic increase in eviction filings anticipated once the federal eviction ban ended and the need for more time to get the assistance money out. At least 400 applications for rental assistance from county residents remained under review at the end of July, according to the request.

Why it matters

The Biden administration allowed the previous evictions moratorium to expire Saturday night — putting millions of people at risk of homelessness. The White House had said it didn’t have legal authority to extend the ban and called on Congress to act. Democrats on the Hill erupted at the White House over the past 72 hours and Biden quickly changed course.

In the meantime, many families who have fallen behind on rent because of the pandemic are at risk of losing their homes, despite an unprecedented amount of relief funding available to help them catch up.

Pennsylvania has $847 million to spend from the first slice of federal funding alone, with another $670 million on the way. Each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties is running its own program to distribute the funds, and the commonwealth is getting the money out to landlords and tenants faster than most states.

Even so, less than 20% of the funding had been spent by the end of June, and applicants have often had to wait weeks, if not months, before receiving the assistance.