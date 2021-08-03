Cancel
Obituaries

Ruth Irene (Coats) Evans

Cover picture for the articleA service celebrating the life of Ruth Irene (Coats) Evans will be held on Saturday, August 7th at the First United Methodist Church of Crawfordsville. The service will begin at 1:30, followed by a reception at the church. All family and friends are invited to attend. Ruth was born on May 6, 1928 and passed away on December 31, 2020. She was laid to rest on January 12, 2021 at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

