The Rockies’ collective morale has no choice but to follow the star that isn’t getting what he’s here for. Trevor Story does not plan to re-sign with the Rockies this winter. After the trade deadline kept him on a losing team in Colorado, he’s bound to carry the torch of discontent passed off by old friend Nolan Arenado. With Story confused about his status after the deadline, his Rockies’ teammates are bound to feel a new sense of inadequacy when they aren’t contributing in a gauntlet of a division—and while Story is stuck in Denver until October.