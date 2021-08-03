Eviction moratorium extended to Oct 3: Covers 90% US population

With an estimated six million Americans behind on their rent due to the pandemic, the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium on July 30 set off alarms about the possibility of a major economic and public health crisis if landlords would be able to put tenants out on the street. The US Supreme Court ruled earlier 5-4 that a further extension of the moratorium imposed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would not be allowed without new legislation by Congress, but a new extension issued today to October 3 differs in that it applies only to areas where there is high COVID-19 transmission, encompassing an estimated 90% of the US population.