House Rent

Eviction moratorium extended to Oct 3: Covers 90% US population

 1 day ago

With an estimated six million Americans behind on their rent due to the pandemic, the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium on July 30 set off alarms about the possibility of a major economic and public health crisis if landlords would be able to put tenants out on the street. The US Supreme Court ruled earlier 5-4 that a further extension of the moratorium imposed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would not be allowed without new legislation by Congress, but a new extension issued today to October 3 differs in that it applies only to areas where there is high COVID-19 transmission, encompassing an estimated 90% of the US population.

HomelessCNET

Biden extends eviction ban. What renters need to know about new 60-day order from the CDC

Days after the federal block on evictions expired on July 31, President Joe Biden's administration issued a new order on Tuesday temporarily extending the moratorium for 60 days. The new order is designed to "target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued the order.
U.S. PoliticsChannel 3000

Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. That’s according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.
Public Healthcbs4indy.com

Who is protected by the latest CDC eviction moratorium?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new order temporarily halting evictions in certain areas of the country Tuesday. The new moratorium lasts until October 3 and focuses on areas with heightened levels of community transmission of COVID-19. Not everyone is protected by the latest order, however. Here is what you need to know about the eviction moratorium:
AdvocacyCNBC

CDC issues new eviction ban effective through Oct. 3

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction ban effective across most of the country until October. The former moratorium expired last month, even as some 11 million Americans continue to be behind on their rent and the delta variant surges. The Centers for Disease Control and...
HealthPeople

CDC Announces New, More Targeted Version Of Eviction Ban Through October

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it had issued a new eviction moratorium that would last until Oct. 3, in the wake of a previous moratorium expiring over the weekend. The new moratorium, which will ban landlords from evicting tenants in only some parts of the country, came...
Public HealthCentre Daily

New eviction moratorium issued by CDC as delta variant spreads. Here’s what to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new temporary eviction moratorium for areas with high or substantial levels of COVID-19 transmission. The order comes after the CDC’s previous moratorium expired over the weekend — putting millions at risk of eviction — and as concerns are rising about the highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading rapidly throughout the U.S. and spurring coronavirus outbreaks.
LawPosted by
Reason.com

A Takings Clause Lawsuit Against the CDC Eviction Moratorium

The Centers for Disease Control's enactment of a new, modified version of its eviction moratorium is not the only significant new legal development on this front. Last week, a group of plaintiffs led by the National Apartment Association (a trade association of owners and managers of rental housing) filed a takings lawsuit against the original version of the CDC moratorium. They argue that the moratorium qualifies as a taking requiring "just compensation" under the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment. The cover sheet indicates they are seeking an estimated $26 billion in compensation payments.
Public HealthNew York Post

CDC announces new 60-day eviction freeze for most US counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a new 60-day eviction moratorium in counties where the transmission of COVID-19 is either “substantial” or “high.”. The order, issued by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, includes an initial expiration date of Oct. 3, but can be extended or rescinded based...
House RentPosted by
Reuters

To renters' relief: new 60-day eviction ban announced by CDC

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued a new 60-day moratorium on residential evictions in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infections citing the raging Delta variant after having rejected an earlier push by the White House. The order applies...
House RentCBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions expired on Saturday, with housing advocates warning that millions of Americans are at risk of losing their homes. As many as 11 million people are behind on rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The left-leaning think tank estimates that about 16% of U.S. households are behind on rent — double the delinquency rate before the pandemic — but in some states more than a quarter of renters are behind on payments. The Southeast is the hardest hit region: 29% of renters in Mississippi and 28% in South Carolina were behind in the first week of July, according to CBPP.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Landlord groups ask federal judge to halt new CDC eviction ban

Two groups representing property owners asked a federal judge Wednesday evening to block enforcement of the latest eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Alabama Association of Realtors and its Georgia counterpart argued in the emergency court filing in U.S. District Court for the District of...

