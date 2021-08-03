Allen Police Officer shoots dog after two were bitten

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana State Police are investigating after a Hammond police officer shot a suspect early Thursday morning. Indiana State Police said Hammond police and firefighters were responding to a 911 call about a crash and possible vehicle fire around 3:30 a.m. at Rhode Island Avenue and Orchard Drive. When officers arrived, they saw a man inside a blue 2013 Infiniti SUV, and asked him to exit the vehicle. After refusing several times, the man eventually got out of the vehicle while holding a handgun, and one of the officers shot him, according to Indiana State Police. Officers began performing first aid, and the man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. Police found a large capacity drum magazine in his vehicle. No officers were injured during the incident, and the officer who shot the man has been placed on paid administrative leave. Indiana State Police are investigating.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO