Michigan public health officials reported Monday 8,911 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional virus deaths over the past three days. The three-day case total brought the state’s total confirmed cases and deaths to 1,166,517 and 22,521 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. Over the past week, Michigan has reported over 34,000 new COVID-19 cases, which is second-most among all states according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) behind California (over 44,000 new cases reported in past week).

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO