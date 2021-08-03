Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Prosecution rests at Robert Durst murder trial

By James Queally
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0NV0_0bGtM2S800
Real estate heir Robert Durst watches his defense attorney, Dick DeGuerin, during a May hearing in his murder trial. (Law & Crime Network / Associated Press)

L.A. County prosecutors rested their case Tuesday against Robert Durst, wrapping up months of testimony aimed to prove the real estate heir killed his best friend to cover up his alleged role in his wife’s disappearance nearly four decades ago.

While Durst is charged only with the 2000 murder of Susan Berman inside her Benedict Canyon home, the prosecution has spent 11 weeks walking the jury through the other deaths that have marked Durst’s life: the 1982 vanishing of his wife, Kathleen, and the killing of his neighbor, Morris Black, in Texas in 2001.

Prosecutors have alleged Durst shot Berman, his longtime confidante, more than 20 years ago to stonewall a resurgent investigation into Kathleen’s disappearance. Durst once told Berman — an author and college friend who sometimes functioned as his media spokeswoman — that he had killed his wife; Berman also said she helped him arrange a false alibi shortly after Kathleen vanished, several witnesses have testified.

Durst’s 2015 arrest in New Orleans drew widespread media attention, coming one day before the finale of an HBO documentary series, “The Jinx,” that reinvigorated national interest in the New York aristocrat’s checkered legal history.

But his long-delayed trial has been a far more muted affair.

The 78-year-old was initially meant to stand trial in March 2020, but proceedings were suspended indefinitely as the COVID-19 pandemic all but paralyzed the nation’s largest court system. Prosecutors also chose to preserve some of the most explosive testimony years ago, out of concern that older witnesses might die before the trial, meaning some of the most dramatic details of the proceedings have been public knowledge for some time.

One of the final witnesses the prosecution presented to the jury last week, Nick Chavin, first testified in 2017 that Durst admitted to killing Berman.

“I had to. It was her or me. I had no choice,” Durst said outside a New York City restaurant in 2014, according to Chavin.

Chavin — an advertising executive and longtime friend of both the defendant and the woman he’s accused of killing — also testified that Durst had told Berman he killed his wife, information Berman relayed to Chavin before her murder.

Other potentially damaging taped testimony against Durst came from Dr. Peter Wilk, Kathleen’s medical school mentor. Wilk said Kathleen once told him she lived in fear of Durst and was concerned he might kill her. The archived testimony buttressed other witnesses who suggested that Durst had been abusive and that his marriage was collapsing at the time of Kathleen’s disappearance.

Chavin and Wilk’s testimony made up a few of the dozens of hours of archived testimony prosecutors have either aired or read into the record since May. Jurors have also listened to taped testimony from other Durst associates, listened to prosecutors act out transcripts from Durst’s acquittal on murder charges in Texas in 2003, and heard recorded interviews between L.A. County Deputy Dist. Atty. John Lewin and Durst as well as unedited audio recordings created as part of “The Jinx.”

In the closing seconds of the documentary, Durst is heard to mutter, “Killed them all, of course,” while in a bathroom, apparently unaware he was being recorded. The comments have been widely interpreted as a confession.

But Dick DeGuerin, Durst’s lead defense attorney, has dismissed the recording as a “hatchet job” that was heavily manipulated by the filmmakers.

Still, some live witnesses delivered damaging testimony against Durst in recent weeks. Laraine Newman, a voice actor and friend of Berman who was part of the original cast of “Saturday Night Live,” told the jury Berman had once said she helped Durst stage an alibi related to Kathleen’s disappearance.

On Feb. 1, 1982, someone called the associate dean of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine claiming to be Kathleen Durst, saying she was too sick to attend the first day of her clerkship in the pediatric unit. Prosecutors have that argued Kathleen was already dead and that someone else made the call to obscure the timeline of any police investigation into her disappearance. Prosecutors have long believed that woman was Berman.

The trial thus far has focused as much on Durst’s health as it has on his culpability in Berman’s death. Since May, Durst’s attorneys have repeatedly argued that their client — who has both bladder and esophageal cancer and has been seated in a wheelchair with a urine bag for much of the trial — is too ill to be prosecuted.

Durst was hospitalized shortly before a hearing in early June, and his defense team filed a motion seeking a mistrial last week, arguing he was too sick to testify in his own defense. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Windham swiftly slapped down the motion Monday, noting Durst has been able to engage with his legal team, take notes and follow court proceedings for months.

“If Mr. Durst is suffering, he does not show it,” Windham said Monday.

Lewin and DeGuerin have squared off in a number of aggressive exchanges during the trial, with their back-and-forth often reaching a boiling point around the topic of Durst’s health. Lewin has repeatedly accused Durst and his legal team of overstating his health problems because, he said, they know they are doomed to defeat once the case is in the hands of a jury.

“What they want is a mistrial any way they can do it ... although Mr. Durst has health issues, he is absolutely manipulating these proceedings,” Lewin said Monday.

Durst’s defense began presenting its case late Tuesday afternoon. During his opening statement, DeGuerin repeatedly harped on the fact that prosecutors lack any physical evidence tying Durst to the crime scene and urged jurors to tune out testimony related to Kathleen’s disappearance or Black’s death.

Durst is expected to testify that he found Berman’s body and wrote the so-called cadaver note, a key piece of evidence mailed anonymously to Beverly Hills police in 2000 listing her Benedict Canyon address. The note had the same spelling error as one contained on the envelope of a letter Durst sent to Berman in 1999, which was discovered during the filming of “The Jinx.” While prosecutors meticulously laid out evidence proving Durst was in California at the time of Berman’s death, the defense first made the shocking admission that the heir wrote the note in a 2019 court filing.

While the real estate heir’s testimony is likely to be the linchpin of the defense, “false memory” expert Elizabeth Loftus also took the stand Tuesday to counter testimony from various prosecution witnesses who have described decades-old conversations in court.

Loftus has served as an expert witness in hundreds of landmark cases, including the O.J. Simpson and Rodney King trials as well as Harvey Weinstein’s sex assault proceedings in New York last year.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
41K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laraine Newman
Person
Susan Berman
Person
Robert Durst
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Elizabeth Loftus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorneys#Audio Recordings#Hbo#Durst Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Florida husband is sentenced to life for murdering and dismembering his estranged wife to get custody of their son - and his father is jailed for helping him

A judge in Florida sentenced a man and his father to life in prison on Wednesday for brutally murdering and dismembering the younger man’s estranged wife amid a custody battle in 2019. Jurors in April found Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Luis Rivera, guilty of second-degree murder, abuse of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Even as a convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein is still flying private

Even as a convicted rapist, former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is still flying private. Weinstein — who is already serving 23 years behind bars in New York for rape and sexual assault — was extradited Tuesday to California to face further sexual assault charges there. Sources told Page Six that he was flown out to the West Coast on a private jet because of his health conditions.
Inglewood, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Robert Durst’s Attorneys File Emergency Motion For Mistrial Citing Declining Health

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Attorneys for New York real estate scion Robert Durst, currently on trial for murder, have filed an emergency motion for a mistrial, alleging that he has life-threatening health issues that are continuing to worsen. Robert Durst sits as he appears in the courtroom on murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in Inglewood, California on May 18, 2021. (Photo by Al Seib/AFP via Getty Images) In court papers filed Wednesday, the defense said tha the 78-year-old, who has bladder and esophageal cancer, has “serious health issues which are currently afflicting him, and that he is physically incompetent to proceed with...
Beverly Hills, CACanyon News

Suspected Killer Robert Durst Denied Mistrial

BEVERLY HILLS/BENEDICT CANYON—On Monday, August 2, Superior Court Judge Mark Windham denied suspected killer Robert Durst, a mistrial due to his health calling Durst, “mentally present.”. Durst stands accused of the 2000 murder of his best friend, Susan Berman. He has been traveling back and forth from prison to the...
Cody, WYthermopir.com

Murder trial moved to HSC

CODY (WNE) — Defense attorneys for a Cody man accused of first degree murder in the death of his 2-year-old daughter have requested that the charges against their client be thrown out. Dylan Rosalez and Branden Vilos, public defenders for Moshe Williams, submitted a request to dismiss the case,...
Columbia, SCBowling Green Daily News

Defense rests without witnesses in Uber ride murder trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The defense rested without calling any witnesses Monday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a South Carolina college student who mistakenly got into what she thought was her Uber ride. The judge sent the jury home for the day, scheduling closing arguments...
New York City, NYNews 12

Cold case gets hot lead following News 12 exclusive interview in Robert Durst case

A nearly four-decades-old cold case is now getting a hot lead, thanks to newly revealed information provided by the Turn To Tara team. New York prosecutors are now officially looking into allegations from Bill Stevenson, the ex-husband of first lady Jill Biden. He revealed exclusively to News 12 that he had an affair with Robert Durst's wife, Kathie, just days before she vanished.
Los Angeles County, CAfoxla.com

Robert Durst trial: Judge denies defense's bid for acquittal

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) - A judge Tuesday rejected the defense's motion seeking the acquittal of Robert Durst after the prosecution rested its case-in-chief in the New York real estate scion's trial on a murder charge stemming from his best friend's shooting death at her home in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Court nixes new trial for ‘Making a Murderer’ subject Avery

The Wisconsin Court of Appeal on Wednesday rejected a request by “Making a Murderer” subject Steven Avery for a new trial. Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach a case that became the focus of a popular Netflix series whose creators raised questions about the convictions of Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey.
LawPosted by
Tyla

Making A Murderer: Steven Avery Loses Appeal For New Trial

There’s been a major update in the case of Steven Avery, as the subject behind the now infamous Netflix documentary Making A Murderer has had his bid for a new appeal rejected by the appellate court. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday that there was 'insufficient' evidence to...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
CNN

In pictures: Real estate heir Robert Durst

Investigators say they believe real estate heir Robert Durst, 78, was behind the slaying of writer Susan Berman, Durst's longtime friend who was shot dead in her Beverly Hills, California, home in 2000. Durst is also the focus of the HBO documentary series "The Jinx," which explores his wife's 1982 disappearance and investigators' suspicions that Berman was killed because she knew what happened to her. Durst has long maintained he didn't kill Berman or have anything to do with his wife's disappearance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy