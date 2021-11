SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The start of November means men and women across the country are putting down the razor to celebrate, honor and raise funds for those who have fought against cancer. According to the CDC, more than 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S., and nearly 600,000 die from it, making it the second leading cause of death.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO