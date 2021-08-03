Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

COVID vaccination to be required of Cheshire Medical employees

By Olivia Belanger Sentinel Staff
Keene Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheshire Medical Center in Keene will soon require COVID-19 vaccination among its employees — a decision made by its parent system, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. Starting Sept. 30, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health employees — including those who work at Cheshire Medical — are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the Lebanon-based health system Tuesday. The system has about 13,000 employees, the release states.

www.sentinelsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, NH
Health
City
Lebanon, NH
State
Vermont State
City
Peterborough, NH
County
Cheshire County, NH
Cheshire County, NH
Health
City
Keene, NH
Keene, NH
Health
Keene, NH
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Covid#Cheshire Medical Center#Mch#Nhha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Apple to check iCloud photo uploads for child abuse images

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse. Detection of child abuse...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Democrats scramble to find a path forward on federal legislation on voting rights as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls new special session

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated the Republican push to pass new voting restrictions in the state, announcing on Thursday a second special session of the state legislature that could continue the bitter standoff with Democrats in the Texas House who broke quorum and fled to the nation's capital to prevent action on the bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy