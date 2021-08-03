COVID vaccination to be required of Cheshire Medical employees
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene will soon require COVID-19 vaccination among its employees — a decision made by its parent system, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. Starting Sept. 30, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health employees — including those who work at Cheshire Medical — are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the Lebanon-based health system Tuesday. The system has about 13,000 employees, the release states.www.sentinelsource.com
