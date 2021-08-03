Speaking of Nature: The Halloween pennant

Over more than two decades of working as a professional naturalist and nature photographer I have taken photos of all sorts of plants and wild animals. Each season has its featured creatures and not a day goes by when there isn’t something beautiful to aim my camera at. Autumn has its explosion of colors, winter has its landscapes, spring has birds and flowers and during the summer we find a profusion of insects to contemplate. Bees and wasps are very interesting and butterflies are simply beautiful, but nothing captures my imagination quite like dragonflies.