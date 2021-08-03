Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Who is Batgirl? How Barbara Gordon became the heart of the Batman family

By George Marston
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Warner Bros. has cast actor Leslie Grace as the lead in its new DC movie Batgirl, bringing Barbara Gordon to the big screen - and bringing her full circle from her origins as a character created for the '60s Batman TV show. That's right - before she was a comic...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvonne Craig
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros#Batman Tv#Dc Comics#Detective Comics#Oracle#Batman Robin#Hbo Max#Batgirls#Nightwing#Gotham#Justice League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATGIRL: Leslie Grace Lands Lead Role Of Barbara Gordon In HBO Max Movie

Earlier this week, we heard that Warner Bros. had begun testing for the lead role of Barbara Gordon in the HBO Max Batgirl movie, with Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch, Leslie Grace and Haley Lu Richardson said to have read for the part. Now, THR is reporting that Grace has officially landed the gig.
MoviesPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Here Are the Finalists to Play the Next Batgirl

Long teased but never delivered, the world is finally getting a solo Batgirl film. It is expected to premiere on HBO Max, and will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who previously directed the very satisfying Bad Boys For Life. Who will be playing Batgirl, though, is still undecided.
MoviesA.V. Club

Warner Bros. and DC cast In The Heights’ Leslie Grace as Batgirl

Warner Bros. and DC have gone and cast a Batgirl while no one was looking. The upcoming HBO Max original film Batgirl which, as Deadline reported, WB began testing actors for earlier this week, will star In The Heights’ Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon. Batgirl will be the first DC film to exclusively launch on the platform—well if you don’t count Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Grey. So now it’s only a matter of time before the studio double-dips and announces a black and white version of Batgirl entitled “Batgirl: Justice Is Grace.”
Comicsbleedingcool.com

For the First Time, The Full DC Comics Timeline Planned By Dan DiDio

Last month, we got a better look at the DC Comics Timeline that was announced in 1999, meant to have been in the Free Comic Book Day comic for 2020 (until a million copies were pulped) and then was done away with as publisher Dan DiDio was fired. Since then we have managed to get more photos and, aside from some missing ages for characters, we now have the full planned DC timeline, shown below. Two things are very new – specifically which actual years were meant to tally with which column. That there is some playing with years, with some DC years taking in one or more real years. With a few skip points. And we have the observed ages of various characters through the timeline, maybe there was some time travel involved, I am not asking, but it means that Batman and Superman would have been in their late fifties when this was all meant to go down.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

Batgirl movie has found its Jim Gordon – and it's a familiar face

The upcoming Batgirl movie on HBO Max has reportedly found its Commissioner Jim Gordon – and it's an actor who we've seen in the DCEU before. According to The Hollywood Reporter, J.K. Simmons is set to reprise his role as the Head of Gotham City's Police Department, who he had previously portrayed in Zack Snyder's Justice League.
TV SeriesComicBook

DC Teases New Role for the Arrowverse's Batwoman

The Infinite Frontier initiative has brought a lot of characters into (or back into) the fold of DC Comics, setting up stories that are expected to play out in some fascinating ways. One of the most surprising additions to the canon as of late was the debut of Ryan Wilder — the current holder of the Batwoman mantle on the eponymous The CW series — in Batgirl #50 late last year. While Ryan was specificially created for the world of the TV show, seeing her canonized in the comics definitely made fans happy, and made them wonder exactly how her comic lore could unfold. In the most recent issue of Batman: Urban Legends, fans got their answer, and it just might have set Ryan on an interesting path. Spoilers for the "Wildcard" story from Batman: Urban Legends #5, from Marguerite Bennett, Sweeney Boo, Marissa Louise, and Becca Carey below!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton Will Reportedly Return As Batman In Batgirl

The complexion of the DCEU has become so muddled, that we’re not even entirely sure how Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl even fits into the established continuity, if it does at all. After years spent stuck in development hell, the project has gathered serious momentum over the last couple of months, with shooting expected to begin before the end of the year on the franchise’s first feature length HBO Max exclusive.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Best DC Movie Villains

DC Comics have become known for their darker themes when it comes to adapting their characters to the big screen. With this in mind, many of the villain characters have had ample opportunity to fully showcase their sinister personalities on the big screen. Amongst the current DC roster of films,...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Batgirl revealed: In the Heights star Leslie Grace comes to Batgirl as Barbara Gordon

Warner Bros. and DC found its Barbara Gordon. DeadlineLeslie Grace has been cast to play Batgirl in the superhero’s upcoming solo movie, . In the news that was reflected in the press earlier this week, Warner Bros. and DC he tried several actresses for the role, among them Dora and the Lost City of Gold star Isabel Merced and Zombieland: Double Tap star Zoey Deutch. Warner Bros. allegedly allowed Leslie Grace to take the role in the studio’s musical. In the HeightsHe turned out to be much hotter due to his performance in .
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The oral history of DC's original Suicide Squad

Three decades ago in the DC comic book series Legends, readers were introduced to a government official named Amanda Waller, a.k.a. 'The Wall.' The Wall had a plan to deal with problems that needed to stay out of the public eye and that regular superheroes wouldn't touch: Send supervillains in to do the dirty work, in exchange for time off their sentences.
Movieshypebeast.com

J.K. Simmons Reportedly on the Verge of Reprising His Commissioner Gordon Role for 'Batgirl'

Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons is reportedly in talks to return as his role as Commissioner Gordon in the upcoming HBO Max film, Batgirl. Simmons recently returned as Gordon for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Deadline reports, if Simmons takes on the role again, he will be acting alongside Leslie Grace who was recently cast to play the protagonist superhero, Batgirl. It is unsure if the film will closely stick to Batgirl’s titular origin story, but if that is the case, then Simmons will be playing Grace’s father in the film.
MoviesCollider

New ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two’ Clip Features Fireworks Between Gordon, Falcone, and Harvey Dent

Fourth of July fireworks are lighting up the skies of Gotham in the new clip Warner Bros. released for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two. In the clip, Harvey Dent laments the low turnout at the Fourth of July celebration, though given what happened on New Year’s Eve, no one should be too surprised that the good citizens of Gotham City stayed in for once. As the fireworks go off above them, Dent and Police Commissioner James Gordon discuss the mob war going on in the city, just as Carmine Falcone shows up to make things interesting. Tensions flare as Falcone pays special attention to Dent’s wife Gilda, just to get under the district attorney’s skin.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ahead Of Black Adam, 5 Things To Know About DC Comics' Intergang

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Even the most casual fans of DC Comics had enough to reason to be excited for the Black Adam movie when Dwayne Johnson was cast in the lead role before it was announced that members of the Justice Society of America (including Hawkman and Doctor Fate) would also be joining the mix. A little ways further down the road (specifically in July 2021), star Sarah Shahi mentioned that her character, Adrianna Tomaz, is an enemy of the Intergang - teasing that the titular anti-hero may have a whole slew of ruthless villains to contend with. If you need a refresher or a completely fresh explanation of who this “malicious” group is before one of the most anticipated upcoming DC movies finally hits theaters, these is all the essential facts that you should know about the Intergang.

Comments / 0

Community Policy