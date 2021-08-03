Who is Batgirl? How Barbara Gordon became the heart of the Batman family

Last month, we got a better look at the DC Comics Timeline that was announced in 1999, meant to have been in the Free Comic Book Day comic for 2020 (until a million copies were pulped) and then was done away with as publisher Dan DiDio was fired. Since then we have managed to get more photos and, aside from some missing ages for characters, we now have the full planned DC timeline, shown below. Two things are very new – specifically which actual years were meant to tally with which column. That there is some playing with years, with some DC years taking in one or more real years. With a few skip points. And we have the observed ages of various characters through the timeline, maybe there was some time travel involved, I am not asking, but it means that Batman and Superman would have been in their late fifties when this was all meant to go down.