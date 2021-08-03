Keeping an Eye on the Impending Heat

As anticipated, temperatures this afternoon remained below average, but slightly warmer than our start to the work week .That being said, our Tuesday was nothing short of beautiful - after seeing morning lows dip toward the low 60s for many of us, the mercury jumped back into the mid to low 80s throughout the Ohio Valley later in the afternoon; we topped out at 83° in Evansville a short while ago. As for the remainder of the evening, one can expect similar conditions to our Monday night. Clear skies and a calm northerly wind will keep temperatures in the mid to low 70s through dinner time before dipping toward the upper 60s by 10 o'clock. The clear, dry conditions will stick around overnight and allow the Tri-State to once again, kick off a new day with sunshine and morning lows in the low 60s.