Financial Reports

Delek US Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $81.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.10 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

www.registercitizen.com

Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Strongbridge Biopharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TREVOSE, Pa. (AP) _ Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Trevose, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Thermon Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $867,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) _ New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Thursday reported a loss of $111.8 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Wall Township, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.16 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share. The...
Pennsylvania StateRegister Citizen

Pennsylvania Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Philadelphia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $2.6 million, or 3 cents...
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Bellerophon Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) _ Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $46.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.97 EPS Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.94. WestRock reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ProSight Global’s earnings. ProSight Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,288 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,765 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises about 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial ReportsMiami Herald

Retail Properties of America: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, said it had funds from operations of $56.9 million, or 27 cents per share, in the period.
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Healthcare Trust of America: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $97.6 million, or 44 cents per share, in...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Increased by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

