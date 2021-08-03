Delek US Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.