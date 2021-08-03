Cancel
Charleston, WV

CDC releases new recommendations for West Virginia HIV outbreak response, including syringe services and testing expansion

By JoAnn Snoderly SENIOR STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued final recommendations for addressing a Kanawha County HIV outbreak among injection drug users, including improved access to sterile syringes, testing and treatment through comprehensive harm reduction programs across multiple locations. The new CDC guidance comes just...

