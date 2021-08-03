David L. Jaffe: How can we allow such beauty to burn?

Given the tone of the last year, I think we’re all looking to focus on our own well-being and mental health more than ever before. It has been a difficult period for everyone to go through this ‘new’ normal that was suddenly thrust upon us. Now more than ever, we all need to find the happiness and light in our lives that have sometimes felt dimmer in recent months. In the midst of a global problem, the best thing we can do is to check in with ourselves and reflect on how we’re really doing. Times may have changed, but the need to focus on our well-being hasn’t, even if the circumstances are inconceivably unusual.