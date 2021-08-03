David L. Jaffe: How can we allow such beauty to burn?
The day beckons eagerly during the summer, the long hours of daylight and cool morning air an open invitation to enjoy the outdoors. Here in Easthampton, of late, I have found myself taking an early stroll around the nearby mills, along the Manhan Rail Trail by Lower Mill Pond. On a recent day, as I walked, I was struck by the hazy sky, faded to a curdled milky white by the smoke from wildfires thousands of miles to the west, brought here by the jet stream.www.gazettenet.com
Comments / 0