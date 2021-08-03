'AGT' Judges Rally Behind Nightbirde After She Shares Heartbreaking Cancer Instagram Update

As America's Got Talent season 16 continues its audition process, a shocking Britain's Got Talent clip from 2013 is recirculating on social media. The video in question captures the surprising moment during the 2013 Britain's Got Talent finale when violinist Natalie Holt interrupted opera duo Richard and Adam Johnson to throw eggs at Simon Cowell's head. The bizarre encounter led to a security guard dragging Natalie off stage while Richard and Adam continued singing. BGT hosts Ant & Dec later told the audience that Natalie's stunt was not part of the opera-singing act and vowed to get to the bottom of the incident.