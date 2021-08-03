Cancel
Celebrities

'AGT' Judges Rally Behind Nightbirde After She Shares Heartbreaking Cancer Instagram Update

By Kayla Keegan
goodhousekeeping.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire America's Got Talent family is standing behind season 16 golden buzzer winner Nightbirde right now. On Monday, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter, who earned Simon Cowell's golden buzzer in the audition round, announced that she will be unable to move forward in the competition. The talented artist cited her health and ongoing "fight" with cancer as the reason.

TV Showsgoodhousekeeping.com

Here's Really Why 'AGT' Judge Simon Cowell Got Pelted in the Head With Eggs on Live TV

As America's Got Talent season 16 continues its audition process, a shocking Britain's Got Talent clip from 2013 is recirculating on social media. The video in question captures the surprising moment during the 2013 Britain's Got Talent finale when violinist Natalie Holt interrupted opera duo Richard and Adam Johnson to throw eggs at Simon Cowell's head. The bizarre encounter led to a security guard dragging Natalie off stage while Richard and Adam continued singing. BGT hosts Ant & Dec later told the audience that Natalie's stunt was not part of the opera-singing act and vowed to get to the bottom of the incident.
TV Showstalentrecap.com

10 Facts You Didn’t Know About ‘America’s Got Talent’s Nightbirde

On this season of America’s Got Talent, standout performer Nightbirde touched all of our hearts. This beautiful singer, took the AGT stage and graced us with an emotional audition. Her original song “It’s OK,” gained attention worldwide after becoming Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer. We all know that this girl is...
TV & VideosPopculture

'America's Got Talent' Judge Howie Mandel Apologizes After Getting Called out for Remarks About Kids' Performance

Howie Mandel is apologizing after he sparked criticism over his "really, really rude" critiques about the performance of a young ballroom dancer on America's Got Talent. The AGT judge found himself in the hot seat, and even drawing comparisons to notoriously harsh critic Simon Cowell, when he took his remarks about one performance a step too far, despite the praise the act earned from his fellow judges.
TV ShowsPopculture

'America's Got Talent' Judges Left Speechless After Creepy Performance

The America's Got Talent judges just got the shock of a lifetime with an eerie and unexpected performance during Tuesday's Season 16 final auditions. Russian dance illusionist Pasha had the judges worried when he initially told them his wife, Aliona, had missed her flight and wouldn't be able to make it to their joint audition.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

'America's Got Talent:' Golden Buzzer Singer Nightbirde Leaves The Competition

“America’s Got Talent” Golden Buzzer singer Jane Marczewski, more famously known as Nightbirde, has dropped out of the competition. The songstress took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she’s stepping down from the show, citing her cancer battle. In her Instagram post, Nightbirde revealed to her followers that her...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Heidi Klum turns heads in unexpected denim look

Heidi Klum has been serving up one strong fashion moment after another on her latest stint as a judge on America's Got Talent. Her look from tonight's episode, however, may just be one of her best and most nostalgia-inducing yet, and we can't take it. WATCH: Heidi Klum poses in...
CelebritiesPopculture

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Drops out After Cancer Setback

Jane Marczewski, the singer who won over Americans' hearts during her America's Got Talent audition, withdrew from the competition on Monday after suffering a cancer setback. Marczewski, whose stage name is Nightbirde, earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell early on in Season 16 after she performed her original song "It's OK." However, on Monday, Marczewski, 30, said her condition has only worsened since her audition.
TV ShowsHello Magazine

Why isn't America's Got Talent on and when will it be back?

Viewers hoping to tune into America's Got Talent on Tuesday night will be sadly disappointed as it's been confirmed that the show is going to be taking a little break for the next couple of weeks. The much-loved competition series last aired on July 20 and saw the final bunch...

