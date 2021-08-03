Cancel
PM News Brief: Sundance Vaccinations, Mustang Roundup & Silicon Slopes PAC

Cover picture for the articleUtah’s Governor Frustrated With Latest COVID-19 Surge. Utah’s COVID-19 cases have been surging over the last month. On Tuesday, health officials announced 728 new cases and five more deaths. At a press conference, Gov. Spencer Cox did not hold back his frustration at the situation. He reiterated this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. He said they’re pushing hospitals to capacity once again and the reason vaccinated people are being asked to wear masks. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said there isn’t much she and other officials can do to change a vaccine skeptic’s mind, but it’s unlikely the state will issue mask or vaccine requirements. Read the full story. — Jon Reed.

