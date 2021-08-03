Cancel
NFL

Saints bring back Kwon Alexander on one-year deal worth up to $3 million

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Happy birthday, Kwon Alexander. The linebacker celebrated his 27th birthday by re-signing with the New Orleans Saints on a one-year contract valued at up to $3 million if he hits various incentives, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, reuniting the fan-favorite with the black and gold.

Initially acquired in a midseason trade with the San Francisco 49ers, Alexander hit the ground running in New Orleans and formed a dynamic pairing with All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis. But a late-season Achilles injury cut his tenure short, and the Saints released him as a salary cap early in the offseason. He’s since diligently rehabbed his surgically-repaired ankle and has a chance to compete for a starting job.

Alexander must outplay two different young draft picks to run with Davis in the starting lineup; rookie second rounder Pete Werner has played well in training camp, rotating in often with Zack Baun, last year’s third round pick. With New Orleans primarily running a two-linebacker defense, only one of those three candidates figure to make the cut.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

