49ers' cornerback cupboard threadbare; Dee Ford teasing Kyle Shanahan

It’s not a cornerback crisis. Not six practices into training camp. But it’s fair to call it a mild concern. On Tuesday, the 49ers, who aren’t teeming with cornerback depth when at full strength, had a threadbare position group for their first padded practice of the summer. Starter Emmanuel Moseley remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he has been joined on the sideline by Dontae Johnson (foot) and Tim Harris (groin), who will be out “a couple of weeks,” according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Johnson is expected back by Friday.