Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers' cornerback cupboard threadbare; Dee Ford teasing Kyle Shanahan

By Eric Branch
San Francisco Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not a cornerback crisis. Not six practices into training camp. But it’s fair to call it a mild concern. On Tuesday, the 49ers, who aren’t teeming with cornerback depth when at full strength, had a threadbare position group for their first padded practice of the summer. Starter Emmanuel Moseley remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he has been joined on the sideline by Dontae Johnson (foot) and Tim Harris (groin), who will be out “a couple of weeks,” according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Johnson is expected back by Friday.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Dontae Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Reveals The 49ers’ No. 1 Quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback competition between veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance isn’t much of a competition at all to start training camp. Kyle Shanahan said as much during a press conference on Tuesday. Shanahan called Garoppolo the “best quarterback in the building right now” on Tuesday. Key...
NFLchatsports.com

49ers: Kyle Shanahan will win 2021 Coach of The Year if these 3 things happen

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is under pressure to win in 2021, but if he manages these three things specifically well, he could win a lofty award. The NFL loves bounce-back stories, and the entirety of the San Francisco 49ers could be a great bounce-back story in 2021 if things go according to plan.
NFLNational football post

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan: ‘No open competition’ at QB

The San Francisco 49ers spent the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on quarterback Trey Lance, but coach Kyle Shanahan said it’s veteran Jimmy Garoppolo atop the depth chart as training camp opens. “There’s no open competition, where they’re getting equal reps with the same group,” Shanahan...
NFLField Gulls

Kyle Shanahan says there’s no open quarterback competition in San Francisco

Seahawks fans around the country and the world rejoiced Tuesday, hearing the news that Jimmy Garoppolo is entering 49ers camp as the clear-cut starter over first-round pick Trey Lance, who has still yet to sign his rookie contract. Of course, Shanahan left the door open for Lance to potentially win...
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

'My best athletic moment;'49ers' Kyle Shanahan on his viral pizza-oven throw

The most impressive throw of the 49ers’ offseason wasn’t made by Jimmy Garoppolo. Or Trey Lance. Actually, it wasn’t tossed by a quarterback, but a coach. “My best athletic moment of my life,” Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday. The 49ers head coach brightened when he was asked about the viral pizza-oven...
49erswebzone.com

Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Jalen Hurd expected to pass 49ers physicals

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Kyle Shanahan expects Dee Ford, Nick Bosa and Jalen Hurd to all pass their physicals. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' Jeff Wilson, Tarvarius Moore to start camp on PUP; Updates...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan’s truth bomb on Jimmy Garoppolo as starting 49ers QB

When the San Francisco 49ers traded up and drafted quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft, it sent a clear message that at some point in the not so distant future, the team would hand the keys to the car over to the North Dakota State product. While Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster though, it appears to be his job to lose for now.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: If Jimmy Garoppolo plays his best, I don't know if any rookie can beat him out

The San Francisco 49ers plan to have Trey Lance eventually take over for Jimmy Garoppolo. However, that likely won't happen during Lance's rookie training camp. Shanahan told Peter King for "Football Morning in America" that he can't say when Lance will be San Francisco's starter, but he does think Garoppolo at his best will be able to beat out Lance or any rookie quarterback.
NFLNiners Nation

Shanahan said five players on the 49ers roster are not vaccinated

Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media after Friday’s practice and said five players on the 49ers roster are not vaccinated. On Thursday, Nick Bosa and Jason Verrett showed up at the podium wearing masks, citing separate reasons for being unvaccinated. On Friday, wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Mohamed Sanu were wearing masks as well.
NFL247Sports

Kyle Shanahan reveals 'X-factor' for San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are still trying to sort out exactly what their depth chart will look like this fall. One of the positions that appears to be up for grabs is at slot receiver, and one former third-round pick is in the mix there. In his ‘Football Morning in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has A Telling Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers are making it clear – the starting quarterback job is Jimmy Garoppolo’s to lose. Despite drafting Trey Lance with one of the top picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, the NFC West franchise remains committed to Garoppolo – for now, anyway. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

How Trey Lance will Transform Kyle Shanahan's Offense

According to Kyle Shanahan, Trey Lance will play, "When I think he gives the team the best chance to win." That may be sooner rather than later. Lance has played well in camp according to reports (13-14 in practice on Tuesday) while Garoppolo is the same quarterback. With all of...
NFLNiners Nation

Fred Warner on Dee Ford: He looks great. He’s back

In their first media availability during the offseason, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said that edge rusher Dee Ford was often rehabbing at the team facility. That was back in March, as Ford was recovering from neck and back injuries that forced him to miss the majority of the 2020 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy