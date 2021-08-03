Cancel
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Japan

By Samantha Whidden
 1 day ago
As if the 2020 Tokyo Olympics couldn’t get any more interesting. A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has reportedly struck the coast of the Ibaraki prefecture in Japan. According to Insider, the earthquake hit about 5:30 a.m. local time Wednesday and the shaking could be felt by those attending the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) suggests the earthquake’s epicenter was 40km – around 25 miles – deep off the coast of Japan. The organization says that there is no threat of a tsunami, which can be an aftermath situation of an earthquake.

