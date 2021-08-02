Cancel
Cell Phones

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors — these are your (gorgeous) options

By Phillip Tracy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle teased its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro today, revealing the redesign of its flagship phones. What grabbed our attention before any of the fancy new specs were the phones' unique colorways. As revealed in a series of tweets, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will come in three color variants that are unique to each model.

