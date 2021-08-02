Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors — these are your (gorgeous) options

OnePlus 9 Pro, Chromebooks and more are on sale today. Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 20 and more devices are on sale today. The official news today still begin with deals, starting with new OnePlus devices as rumors hint to the T variant taking a hiatus. Amazon currently has the OnePlus 9 Pro for 117 dollars off, meaning you can get it for 951 bucks in most color variants.. And I don’t blame you if you find it still expensive. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 is getting a 100 dollar discount, so you can grab it for 180. If you want a Samsung phone to pair that with, their trade-in deals are still going strong so you can get the Galaxy S21 for 100 bucks, the s21 Plus for 200 or the S21 Ultra for as low as 400 bucks but then again, you do need an eligible device to trade in. We also have some reservation offers with great perks for Galaxy Unpacked at the top of the description if you plan to get a new foldable. Going back to Amazon, the Nokia 8.3 5G is 179 bucks off, leaving it at 420. Finally, the Fire TV Stick 4K which I love is getting a 10 dollar price drop, leaving it at 40 bucks. We have more offers on other Samsung products, Laptops, Acer Chromebooks and more.