Capcom and Epic Games have revealed that two more Street Fighter skins will be coming to Fortnite: Cammy and Guile. The game previously added Ryu and Chun-Li as skins, and Fortnite's official Twitter account teased that more characters would be coming to the game. The two skins will be added to the Item Shop on August 7th at 8 p.m. ET. The characters will feature their traditional looks, but Cammy will have a Tactical variant, while Guile will have a Glistening variant. Guile will be accompanied by the K.O. Back Bling, while Cammy will have the Borealis Backer Back Bling.