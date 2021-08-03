Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

HPU Health Hub

High Point University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh Point University remains committed to the health and safety of our campus family. Throughout the summer, HPU’s Health and Safety Task Force has continued reviewing and revising protocols for the fall 2021 semester. We will continue monitoring the situation, and will communicate prior to move-in weekend on new campus protocols based on the ever-evolving guidance we receive from state officials. The university continues to follow local, state, and national mandates. COVID-19 vaccinations are not required, however, HPU will hold a vaccination clinic on campus August 25 and 26. Novant Health will be using the Moderna vaccine for this vaccination clinic. Those who prefer to wear face masks are welcome to do so. HPU will continue to provide care, including quarantine spaces if a student is diagnosed as COVID-19 positive or identified as a close contact.

www.highpoint.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Health
High Point, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Point University#Hpu#Novant Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
Acworth, GAPosted by
The Hill

FBI provides new details on deadly Pentagon attack

The man accused of killing a police officer with a knife outside the Pentagon on Tuesday exited a bus, “immediately” stabbed the officer and then shot himself with the officer’s gun, the FBI said Wednesday. The agency said Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, Ga., got off a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy