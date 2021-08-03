HPU Health Hub

High Point University remains committed to the health and safety of our campus family. Throughout the summer, HPU’s Health and Safety Task Force has continued reviewing and revising protocols for the fall 2021 semester. We will continue monitoring the situation, and will communicate prior to move-in weekend on new campus protocols based on the ever-evolving guidance we receive from state officials. The university continues to follow local, state, and national mandates. COVID-19 vaccinations are not required, however, HPU will hold a vaccination clinic on campus August 25 and 26. Novant Health will be using the Moderna vaccine for this vaccination clinic. Those who prefer to wear face masks are welcome to do so. HPU will continue to provide care, including quarantine spaces if a student is diagnosed as COVID-19 positive or identified as a close contact.