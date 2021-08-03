Cheyenne Police Department announces hiring of two new officers
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) today announced the hiring of two new police officers. Talmage Peden and Jeremiah Keslar were sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers on Monday, August 2 at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center. The new officers will continue their formal training at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy located in Douglas, WY, according to CPD Public Information Officer Alexandra Farkas.capcity.news
