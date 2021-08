Star Valley certainly had the talent to make a dent at the 4A state tournament and entered the Big Dance as the #1 seed from the West. The Braves asserted themselves in the opening round with a solid 66-45 win over Cheyenne East. Star Valley shot a whopping 55% from the field in the 2nd half and Tristen Kleeman led the way with 20 points on 7-13 from the floor. Zach Johnson turned in a solid performance with 13 and Kolter Merritt finished with 10.