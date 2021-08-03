Cancel
Wyoming State

PHOTOS: Team rescues dog, ranger hit, injured by falling tree in Wyoming wilderness

By Brendan Lachance
capcity.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — A backcountry ranger was hit by a falling tree and suffered a shoulder injury in the Teton Wilderness early Tuesday and called for help at around 3:19 a.m. That prompted a response from the U.S. Forest Service and Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) personnel, according to TSCAR. A team with two TSCAR volunteers, a Forest Service ranger and a pilot dispatched in a helicopter at 8 a.m. to the Hawks Rest Patrol Cabin.

