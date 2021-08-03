Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

Human Resources at High Point University

High Point University
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt High Point University, we are wholly committed to our motto:. "Every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people." At High Point University our people make things transpire. We are dedicated to serving the needs of our faculty and staff through employment, benefits, and other work-related experiences. We achieve our mission by focusing on attracting, recruiting, and retaining talent that embraces our University’s mission by providing extraordinary care for all members of our HPU family.

www.highpoint.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Resources#Race#Equal Opportunity#Hpu#High Point University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Oshkosh, WIuwosh.edu

UWO human resource management student org earns merit award

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) awarded a 2020-21 Superior Merit Award designation to the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh SHRM student chapter for providing superior growth and development opportunities to its student members. The SHRM Student Chapter Merit Award program encourages the development of more effective student chapters and...
CollegesPosted by
The Press

Human Wealth™ Welcomed into University of Connecticut's Technology Incubator Program

IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Wealth™ was recently awarded a coveted spot in the University of Connecticut's Technology Incubator Program following an in-depth application process. The program offers world-class research resources and business support services to emerging brands who are transforming their industries through innovative systems and philosophies. As one of the top research universities in the nation, UConn is known for their robust innovation pipeline, which addresses real-world challenges in order to reveal the solutions of tomorrow. Human Wealth's™ goal by collaborating with this program is to further enhance their proprietary wealth management systems so they can deliver the most scientifically sound results for clients. As an organization, Human Wealth™ believes in intentional innovation and is committed to partnerships like this which will help elevate their program and drive real change in the financial planning industry and in human kind. Learn more about Human Wealth™ HERE.
Macomb, ILwiu.edu

WIU Human Resources Student Chapters Receive Prestigious Awards from SHRM

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL - - Western Illinois University's Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) student chapters on the Macomb and Quad Cities campuses both received a 2020-21 Superior Merit Award designation from the national chapter of SHRM for providing excellent growth and development opportunities to student chapter members. The SHRM student...
Elon, NCELON University

Society for Human Resource Management Elon chapter receives Merit Award

Elon’s student chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) received a 2020-21 Merit Award for providing superior growth and development opportunities to its members. The SHRM national office evaluated chapters from May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, on operations, chapter programming and professional development of members, support...
High Point, NCHigh Point University Athletics

High Point University Hosts Seventh Annual NC Collegiate Marketing Summit

HIGH POINT, N.C.—On Thursday, August 5th High Point University hosted the seventh annual NC Collegiate Marketing Summit. The summit was attended by marketing professionals representing 20 schools and conferences from North Carolina. The schools and conferences that were represented Thursday included: The ACC, The CIAA, Davidson, Duke, Elon, Greensboro College,...
Maricopa, AZazednews.com

MCC English faculty receive Developmental Education Endowment Award

Mesa Community College English faculty Stacy Wilson and Alex Arreguin receive the MCC Developmental Education Endowment Award to contextualize teaching and learning in English courses (specifically ENG101 and ENG102). This is accomplished by engaging students in active learning through hands-on experiences and the use of real-world examples pertinent to each student to teach abstract ideas or concepts.
Rocky Mount, NCncwc.edu

Positive Mental Health Resources Offered to NC Wesleyan Students

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – In order to enhance the mental health resources offered to students, North Carolina Wesleyan College recently welcomed two new members to their Counseling Center staff. Fonda Porter joins the College as the new Director of Counseling and Accessibility Services and Lee Tyson as Counselor. “Positive...
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Update on Human Resources leadership changes

Shawn Miller, associate vice president of Human Resource Services, is resigning from Boise State University effective July 30, 2021. Miller is leaving to pursue an entrepreneurial venture with a start-up software and consulting company. Miller is the original architect of HR’s People Strategy, which is in the early stages of being operationalized.
Kentucky Statefoxlexington.com

All Kentucky public colleges, universities will require masks

KENTUCKY (FOX 56) – All of Kentucky’s public universities and colleges will require masks this fall semester. The decision was announced Friday afternoon in a statement from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, signed by all presidents of Kentucky’s public four-year universities, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, and the Council on Postsecondary Education.
Collegesgonzaga.edu

BRIDGE Pre-Orientation Program

BRIDGE, short for Building Relationships In Diverse Gonzaga Environments, is a summer pre-orientation program and first-year peer mentoring program under the Unity Multicultural Education Center at Gonzaga University. The program, which is primarily targeted towards students of color, LGBTQ+ students, first-gen college students, and other underrepresented identities, aims to foster a safe and inclusive environment for underrepresented first-year students and to aid them in the transition to college. During pre-orientation, students who are a part of the BRIDGE program are brought to campus a week early to familiarize themselves with GU's campus and to connect with faculty, staff, and other students to build community and acquaint themselves with resources available to them on campus. During the academic year, first-year students are paired with a peer mentor to guide them throughout their first year of college and are also placed into BRIDGE "families" that consist of other first-year students and their respective peer mentors to act as a support system for them.
Cheney, WAewu.edu

Seeking First-Gen Employees!

The CHST Peer Mentoring Program is seeking first-generation identified EWU employees who are willing to be professional mentors. The Chicana/o/x Studies Program (CHST) is excited to present the second year of the Peer Mentoring Program. The Chicana/o/x Studies Program recognizes the need for first-generation first-years and transfer students to be mentored by their peers who’ve experienced the same college transition and understand the resources they will need to navigate this institution. Our Peer Mentoring Program holds two tiers, first tier: first year students partnered with upperclassman for mentorship. Second tier, upperclassmen are partnered with community mentors to receive professional development and career wisdom. A community mentor can consist of an alumni, faculty, staff, or community member. The purpose of this structure is to provide professional growth for students during their undergraduate and develop an easier pathway into the workforce with the skills obtained in mentorship and the program.
Indianapolis, INindypl.org

IndyPL's Human Resources Diversity Fellow to Focus on Equity and Inclusion

Genira Newell, a library services supervisor at the Lawrence Branch and a graduate student studying human resources development at Indiana State University was recently selected as The Indianapolis Public Library’s (IndyPL) Human Resources Diversity Fellow, an opportunity that offers her mentorship and professional development. Newell was a teenager when she...
Albemarle County, VAAugusta Free Press

New human resources director brings breadth of experience to Albemarle County

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors appointed a new director of human resources this week – Ti-Kimena-Mia Coltrane, most recently the organizational learning and development administrator for the City of Roanoke. Coltrane’s appointment follows a nationwide search. Her first day with Albemarle...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Edward Waters University students selected for national program

The U.S. Department of Education Aug. 3 announced that two students at Edward Waters University are among the 2021 Presidential Scholars selected by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Brianna Pendergrass, a junior majoring in biology, is an EWU Honors College Alpha Cohort member and current...
Tucson, AZArizona Daily Wildcat

BREAKING: 'Mandate masks' Faculty Senate urges in letter to UA President

The University of Arizona Faculty Senate submitted a letter to President Dr. Robert C. Robbins on Friday, Aug. 6, urging the university to institute a mask mandate on campus. The letter, submitted to Robbins at 5 p.m. on Friday, calls on him to issue a mask mandate in classes and public spaces at the UA.
CollegesGovernment Technology

University of Arizona CISO: Not Just Tech, but Human Behavior

About 20 years ago, before she was the University of Arizona’s chief information security officer and deputy CIO, Lanita Collette worked as an archaeologist for the Navajo Nation as part of a training program for Indigenous students at Northern Arizona University. In the field, she increasingly uncovered something unexpected – a drive to work in information technology.
Middlebury, VTvermontbiz.com

Middlebury names Goss Vice President for Human Resources

Middlebury has named Caitlin Goss vice president for human resources and chief people officer. She will begin her new role on September 13. A native Vermonter who grew up in Hinesburg, Goss holds an MBA in sustainable innovation from the University of Vermont and a bachelor's in political science and East Asian studies from Dickinson College. As an exchange student, she attended Beijing University, where she became fluent in Mandarin Chinese. Goss also spent two years at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, where she worked and studied leadership as a vehicle for systems change and developed a keen interest in the nonprofit sector and an understanding of the dynamics within a research and teaching institution.
philasun.com

Cheyney University to forgive pandemic student debt

The nation’s first HBCU will clear all outstanding balances dating back to spring 2020. In light of the financial and emotional hardships that students and their families have experienced because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania has announced that it will forgive student balances from the spring 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy