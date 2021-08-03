Cancel
Sixers waive deadline acquisition Hill, who will reportedly sign with Bucks

NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sixers on Tuesday announced that they've waived trade deadline acquisition George Hill. The Athletic's Shams Charania had earlier reported the team's plan to do so. Charania reported Tuesday night that Hill plans to sign with the defending champion Bucks, one of the 35-year-old's former teams, after clearing waivers. Tuesday...

