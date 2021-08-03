Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Stranger Things Season 4 Is Almost Finished Filming, Big News Is Imminent

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFilming on Stranger Things season 4 is expected to wrap filming in less than two weeks according to series producer Shawn Levy. Better yet, a new tease of the upcoming season is also promised to arrive along with the completion of the shoot. It's not quite the same as an official release date, but it's still excellent news for fans eagerly awaiting season 4, as a wrap on filming can only mean that the new episodes can't be too far away.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big News#Stranger Things#Lithuania#Covid#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Milla Jovovich Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Husband-and-wife duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are known for repeatedly collaborating on effects-driven fantasy movies, mostly adapted from video games, that tend to do decent business at the box office while leaving critics cold. However, the pair’s most recent console adaptation generated no shortage of controversy, to the extent that it almost caused an international incident.
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Sequel Is #1 Movie on Netflix After Just 4 Days

The scary new sequel to Fear Street Part One: 1994 is here to shake up your streaming queue. The terrifying follow-up film, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, just premiered on Netflix a few days ago, and it’s already claimed the number one spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked above Major Grom: Plague Doctor, Fear Street Part One: 1994, Mother's Day, How I Became a Superhero and Kung Fu Panda.)
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
ComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the weekend, and Netflix has offered up a dozen new movies and TV shows this Friday, July 9th to keep subscribers entertained over the next few days. Today’s haul is pretty evenly split between films and series, with all but three of the titles being originals. Check out the full list of new arrivals below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:
MoviesCollider

‘The Suicide Squad’ Will Be Streaming on HBO Max Earlier Than Expected

This week marks the release of writer/director James Gunn’s highly anticipated DC Films debut The Suicide Squad, but the film is hitting both movie theaters and HBO Max earlier than expected. Like with all of Warner Bros.’ 2021 movies, The Suicide Squad is being released in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time – although it will only be streaming on HBO Max for 31 days, and only for those who subscribe to the ad-free version of HBO Max (which is $14.99). But in contrast to other releases like Godzilla vs. Kong and Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad is getting an “early preview” release both in theaters and on HBO Max this Thursday evening.
Moviespurewow.com

The New #1 Movie on Netflix Is a Must-Watch Action Thriller Starring Lena Headey

This brand-new Netflix flick is a perfect example of why we never judge a book movie based on the cover title. Introducing Gunpowder Milkshake. Although it sounds like a hangover waiting to happen, the film is actually quite entertaining. In fact, it’s already claimed the number one spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies after just one day on the streaming service. (It’s currently ranked ahead of Fear Street Part Two: 1978, Fear Street Part One: 1994, Grom: Plague Doctor and Kung Fu Panda.)
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

This new bank heist movie is blowing up on Netflix faster than anyone expected

Once again, a new movie that’s just been added to Netflix has jumped straight to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movies list. Bumping down, among other titles, The Losers — the forgotten action thriller from 2010 starring a few future Marvel actors. This new movie, meanwhile, is The Vault, led by Freddie Highmore and Famke Janssen. Its story features a group of thieves who engineer a high-risk, high-stakes heist. Highmore plays an engineer who’s roped into the group of thieves planning to break into the supposedly impenetrable fortress underneath the Bank of Spain. The plan is to steal legendary...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Critics Are Calling Ryan Reynolds’ New Movie The Surprise Of The Summer

After multiple delays, Free Guy is finally about to hit theaters. The Ryan Reynolds high-concept action-comedy has generated a lot of good-natured buzz online thanks to its brilliant marketing, although it still hasn’t been talked about on the same level as much-anticipated summer blockbusters like Black Widow and F9. But with just three weeks to go until it arrives, the first reactions to the film are in and they tease that it could end up being the biggest surprise of the season.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Big Sky Season 2 Casting News Proves Big Season 1 Finale Spoiler

So there's some big casting news that fans of ABC and David E. Kelley's Big Sky will want to know about, but there's a small problem. By knowing the news, you'll know how an important cliffhanger from the first season of the Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury-starring drama-thriller. So here's what we're going to do. We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer. So if you want to know, then keep reading on. Otherwise, check out some of the other cool stuff we having on BCTV.
MoviesComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool the Musical While Celebrating Last Day of Twitter Fleets

If Ryan Reynolds gets his way, Deadpool the Musical will soon be coming to a theater on Broadway...or, something like that. Monday is the last day Twitter will support its new Fleets feature, the micro-blogging service's equivalency of Instagram or Facebook Stories. As such, Reynolds decided to celebrate in only the way he could, by goofing around on the feature before it was set out to sea one final time.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jungle Cruise 2 Meeting Is Happening This Weekend Teases The Rock

For anyone who has managed to not see one of Dwayne Johnson's many promotions on social media for Jungle Cruise, the latest movie based on a Disney ride arrived in cinemas this weekend and instantly stormed to the top of the box office chart with a solid $90 million plus worldwide gross across the weekend. Johnson immediately took to his Instagram of course to praise the movie and encourage even more people to see it. He also gave a firm confirmation that there are not only talks for a sequel happening, but he has a meeting with the powers that be this weekend to discuss the further adventures of his character.
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

The Vault: Netflix Release Date, Official Trailer, Cast, & More Exciting News

‘Money Heist’ isn’t the only television series that is going to carry out a Bank Heist on Netflix this year. The Spanish action thriller film, ‘The Vault’, is on a similar venture path to perform a heist of the world’s safest vault inside the Bank of Spain. The movie that was released earlier this year is making its debut on Netflix and here’s all the information we have.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Stranger Things 4: The new plots will be insane!

Stranger Things 4 is one of the most anticipated seasons. While we wait for more previews of the delivery, new details were unveiled. Since they released their first season, the Duffer brothers’ story quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest hits. After several seasons, fans are waiting for the launch of Stranger Things 4. A new installment that promises to completely surprise us and be very different from the previous ones.
TV SeriesCollider

'Cursed' Cancelled at Netflix After Season 1

Lavish fantasy series Cursed has been canceled by Netflix after just one season, per Deadline, with the principal cast having been released from their contracts. Based on the illustrated novel by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, the show was a retelling of Arthurian lore as seen through the eyes of Katherine Langford's Nimue, who would go on to become the Lady of the Lake in the ancient legends.
Inverse

You need to watch the most on Netflix before it leaves next week

In 2021, Marvel pulled off the impossible: unwieldy narratives in both film and streaming TV. Meanwhile, there’s real hype around what looks like a faithful adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. But that’s about it for big sci-fi cinema these days. A nearly extinct version of the genre quietly went away...
TV & VideosCollider

The Best Thriller Shows on Netflix Right Now

Thrillers are, by and large, some of the most popular shows in the world. After all, who doesn’t enjoy the delightful suspense, the gut-wrenching fear of what’s going to happen next, and the wonderful feeling of a surprise twist you never saw coming? No wonder Netflix has so many great thriller shows on their catalog. But it’s not like they’re all the same, just because they’re lumped into the same genre. Even if you’ve got a list of interesting shows that you think you might like to watch, there’s still the agonizing indecision that everyone goes through before choosing their thriller fix. You need something that fits your mood, or something you can watch with others. And even when you’ve vaguely decided what sort of show you’re craving, there’s still a ton of great content to browse through.
TV & VideosElite Daily

Netflix Added All The Twilight Movies And Fans Are Rejoicing Online

Twihards rejoice! After years of bouncing around different streaming services, all five movies in the Twilight Saga are finally back on Netflix. The series even became a trending topic on Twitter, because fans are understandably thrilled. Fans of the supernatural saga are totally feeling their late 2000s emo phases come back in full force, and they celebrated the Netflix arrival was tons of memes, jokes, and dramatics online.
MovieWeb

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Is Happening at Paramount with the Jost Brothers

An all-new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is in development with Colin and Casey Jost penning the script. Deadline reports that Colin, who's best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, has teamed up with his brother Casey to co-write an untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie for Paramount Pictures. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick, and Galen Walker are producing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy