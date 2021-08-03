Stranger Things Season 4 Is Almost Finished Filming, Big News Is Imminent
Filming on Stranger Things season 4 is expected to wrap filming in less than two weeks according to series producer Shawn Levy. Better yet, a new tease of the upcoming season is also promised to arrive along with the completion of the shoot. It's not quite the same as an official release date, but it's still excellent news for fans eagerly awaiting season 4, as a wrap on filming can only mean that the new episodes can't be too far away.movieweb.com
