Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Robert Pattinson Created Three Distinct People in DC Throwback The Batman

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWestworld star Jeffrey Wright is one of those actors who seems to always be busy. As well as appearing in all seasons of the sci-fi drama, including the fourth which has currently recommenced filming after being halted by an outbreak of Covid-19, he is about to be heard in Marvel's What If...? series on Disney+ as the voice of The Watcher, but it is next year's shift to DC that many people are interested in as he appears as Commissioner Gordon alongside Robert Pattinson's The Batman. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wright talked about the latest outing of The Dark Knight and what can be expected from the movie.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Ben Mckenzie
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
John Turturro
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Christian Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detective Comics#Justice League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Panther 2 Star Hopping From Wakanda To Gotham For New Batman Project

Few actors have achieved it, but these days in the golden age of superhero movies, if you’ve managed to mark off a Marvel and DC project off on your resume, you’re doing well for yourself. And it looks like Black Panther fan-favorite Winston Duke is getting the chance to play the most beloved DC character there is thanks to a new project he is working on where he’ll play Batman.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa Defends the Superhero Genre Against Martin Scorsese's Earlier Criticisms

Jason Momoa, who will next be seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, recently spoke out against the unpopular opinions of Martin Scorsese concerning the flooding of the film market with superhero movies. For over a decade, superhero movies have been both Hollywood and fan favorites year after year. Momoa's take shines a different kind of light on the genre.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Flash Movie Villain Revealed and It Hits a Little Too Close to Home?

A new rumor swirling around upcoming DC movie The Flash claims to know who the villain of the piece will be, and it's certainly an unexpected choice. Now, please be aware that this is just a rumor at this stage and has not been confirmed, but it's an interesting one, so here we are. The report claims that the villain of The Flash will be none other than...The Flash, with an evil alternate version of Barry Allen acting as the movie's main protagonist.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Flash Movie Set Images Bring a Better Look at Batfleck's New Suit and Batcycle

Following the release of several images of Ben Affleck's Batman on the set of upcoming DC outing, The Flash, even more photos from filming have now emerged offering a better look at The Dark Knight and his monstrous looking Batcycle. The images once again come from filming on The Flash, which is currently taking place in Glasgow. The movie will seemingly find the DC hero launched into the multiverse, with the extent of Ben Affleck's reprisal as Batman currently remaining a mystery.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Suki Waterhouse Calls Out Gossip Girl for Dig About Her and Robert Pattinson

While Gossip Girl is notorious for saying "you know you love me," we know someone who definitely doesn't: Suki Waterhouse. The Assassination Nation star was not a fan of the HBO Max reboot's reference toward her relationship with Robert Pattinson, which insinuated that Suki is a "nobody" through dialogue in the season's third episode written by Lila Feinberg. The line happens when Luna (Zión Moreno) tries to convince new-girl Zoya (Whitney Peak) to use her public relations skills to bolster her as a viable romantic partner for Obie (Eli Brown). Luna says, "When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he's R-Patz and you're Suki...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This was the problem with the making of The Batman

The Batman will be released in March 2022, but not enough is known yet. Jeffrey Wright, who will play James Gordon, revealed part of the problem. The Batman, the new bet of the main characters of the DCEU, will open the doors of a new universe. However, despite being a little over a year away from launching, not as much is known about the project as it should be.
MoviesIGN

Batgirl: List of Talent Testing for Barbara Gordon Revealed

Casting is underway for Warner Bros. and DC’s upcoming Batgirl solo film, with the team getting ready to test several actors for the lead role of Barbara Gordon as early as this week. According to Deadline, several actors are getting ready to test for the role of Batgirl though the...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton Will Reportedly Return As Batman In Batgirl

The complexion of the DCEU has become so muddled, that we’re not even entirely sure how Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl even fits into the established continuity, if it does at all. After years spent stuck in development hell, the project has gathered serious momentum over the last couple of months, with shooting expected to begin before the end of the year on the franchise’s first feature length HBO Max exclusive.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Panther Star To Voice Batman In New DC Podcast

As one of the most recognizable figures in popular culture, there are always a handful of Batman projects on the go at any given time, and the latest is a podcast hailing from The Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice writer and all-round comic book veteran David S. Goyer, and the audio interpretation has just found its Caped Crusader.
MoviesComicBook

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan Want to Play Flashpoint Batman and Joker in DC Movies (Exclusive)

Ever since The Walking Dead stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan were cast as Thomas and Martha Wayne for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, talk of them appearing in the same roles but from a different universe has been ongoing. Even now, with Snyder's version of the Dark Knight seemingly no longer a major part of Warner Bros. plans moving forward, it's still something that comes up. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis ahead of The Walking Dead's Comic-Con panel, Morgan and Cohan opened up about how much they talk about wanting to play those roles, specifically the ones seen in Flashpoint where Thomas became Batman and Martha became The Joker.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Man of Steel writer says Warner Bros. wanted the Dark Knight movies to be part of an extended universe

Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer has said that Warner Bros. wanted Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy to be part of an expanded universe. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if the Superman solo being part of the Nolan-verse was discussed, Goyer, who also wrote on Nolan’s trilogy, said: "Not amongst us when I was doing Man of Steel, or among Nolan and myself. Chris always wanted to keep the Dark Knight films as a separate entity and [the studio] kept wanting, understandably, to pull him into a whole DC expanded universe. Chris obviously was a producer on Man of Steel, and it's tempting to think they were linked, but they really weren't. I mean, I'm sure one could retroactively do it."
MoviesMovieWeb

Batgirl Search Is On, Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Testing Multiple Actors for Barbara Gordon

It looks like it's all stations go this week as Warner Bros. have apparently set a line-up of ladies to step into the cape of Barbara Gordon in the HBO Max original movie, Batgirl. While all DC fan's eyes have recently been on filming of The Flash, the start of shooting on Aquaman 2 and the imminent arrival of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and news of its Peacemaker spin-off series, it looks like Batgirl has been quietly prepping for the casting of its lead role.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

With Twilight On Netflix, Bryce Dallas Howard Shares A+ Story About Fighting Robert Pattinson

The following contains spoilers for The Twilight Saga**, although if you’re under the age of 50, you’ve definitely seen them already.**. Whether you loved them or hated them, the Twilight movies were a major turning point in teen cinema. They ushered in a new era of paranormal content aimed at young adults, like the CW’s hit series The Vampire Diaries and the MTV reboot of Teen Wolf. Now, over a decade since the first Twilight film hit theaters in 2008, Bella and Edward’s love story is available to anyone with a Netflix subscription. In honor of Twilight’s Netflix premiere, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse actress Bryce Dallas Howard has shared a hilarious story about filming the iconic series.
Moviesthemanual.com

The 10 Best Robert Pattinson Performances, Ranked

Oh the Twilight guy, right? Not anymore. Sometimes, true talent gets deservedly exceptional roles right out of the gate. Most of the time, however, one must reluctantly work a few warm-up gigs to get the roles that are of real quality. This cannot be more true for Robert Pattinson, whose warm-up ended up being the wildly popular teenage vampire sensation, Edward Cullen. Despite scathing critical reviews of the films and more so his performance, Pattinson went on to prove audiences wrong and garner a reputation for himself as the actor he wanted to be. Though the reactions seem to be mixed, lots would say he went ahead and did it. These accomplishments have brought him attention from renowned directors and producers, even landing him a role in the overly anticipated and dark re-imagining of Batman from director Matt Reeves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy