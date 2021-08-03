Robert Pattinson Created Three Distinct People in DC Throwback The Batman

Westworld star Jeffrey Wright is one of those actors who seems to always be busy. As well as appearing in all seasons of the sci-fi drama, including the fourth which has currently recommenced filming after being halted by an outbreak of Covid-19, he is about to be heard in Marvel's What If...? series on Disney+ as the voice of The Watcher, but it is next year's shift to DC that many people are interested in as he appears as Commissioner Gordon alongside Robert Pattinson's The Batman. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wright talked about the latest outing of The Dark Knight and what can be expected from the movie.