Nashville, TN

Garth Brooks in Nashville: COVID-19 concerns could delay rescheduling Nissan Stadium concert

By Sebastian Posey
WREG
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While Garth Brooks concert at Nissan Stadium, originally scheduled for July 31, was postponed due to strong storms, a different concern could push the show even further back – COVID-19. The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is scheduled to play in Kansas City, Missouri this weekend and in Lincoln, Nebraska a few days later. After those shows, the tour has a three-week window without a concert scheduled.

