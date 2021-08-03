Cancel
Why Minnie Driver Thinks Getting Vaccinated Is Important

Extra
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Minnie Driver at an event for “Modern Love,” where she stressed the importance of vaccination as COVID-19 cases rise!. Driver stressed, “We need each other. We are not living by ourselves. We have to take care of ourselves and each other. We can take care of each other and still maintain our independence.”

extratv.com

Minnie Driver
Cheslie Kryst
#Vaccinations#Modern Love#Covid 19#Amazon Prime Video
