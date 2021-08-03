Jordan Reynolds Launches Songwriting Website Bettersongs.com

The Grammy Award-winning songwriter looks to guide developing artists. write their best songs and take the next step in their music career. Nashville, TN: Jordan Reynolds launches bettersongs.com as a place for budding musicians to develop their craft. Throughout his career, Jordan has gone on to work with dozens of artists, including Justin Bieber, Dan+Shay, and LANY. With his growing successful career, Jordan looks to give back to the songwriters trying to make their dreams a reality.