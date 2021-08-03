Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Quaker Chewy® and Andy Grammer Team Up to Create the Next Big Summer Camp Track Song

By The Country Note
thecountrynote.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Grammer has used his talents to write a new summer camp anthem, the Quaker Chewy Camp Track, with the help of families across the country. Officially released on July 30th, “C.A.M.P.” was written by Grammer and inspired by lyric submissions of original camp-themed lyrics on ChewyCampTrack.com. Families were asked to submit their lyrics between June 1-30, but it wasn’t just a song that families were helping to create. With each eligible lyric submission, the Quaker Chewy Play Fund donated $200,000 to support the American Camp Association and their Send a Child to Camp Fund. These donations will help in providing scholarships for up to 500 kids to attend camp next summer and introducing more kids to camping! Visit ChewyCampTrack.com for further details.

www.thecountrynote.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Grammer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Summer Camp#Quaker Chewy#Quaker Camp Chewy Granola#Official Terms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicmxdwn.com

Big Red Machine Teams Up With Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell for New Song “Phoenix”

American indie duo Big Red Machine has released a new song titled “Phoenix” as the fourth single off of their sophomore album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? The single is a collaboration with indie folk band Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell, who was featured on the album’s lead single “Latter Days,” and serves as a follow-up to their biggest single “Renegade” featuring Taylor Swift.
Musicwrmf.com

Andy Grammer debuts new camp song with fan-submitted lyrics and daughter’s help

Andy Grammer has debuted a new summer camp anthem with the help of fans and his four-year-old daughter, Louisiana. The song, called “C.A.M.P.,” is the result of a campaign in partnership with Quaker Chewy that asked fans to submit their own camp-themed lyrics. For every lyric submitted, Quaker Chewy donated a dollar to the American Camp Association.
Musickpopstarz.com

Hyolyn x Dasom to Reunite for a Collab Summer Track + Duo Reveals Song Title

Hyolyn and Dasom teamed up for the upcoming summer song, "Summer or Summer," set for release this August. At midnight on August 4, Content Lab VIVO released a teaser image for the upcoming collaboration of Hyolyn and Dasom. Their new song, "Summer or Summer," will mark the splendid return of the OG summer queens, attracting attention from K-pop fans.
Music101.9 KELO-FM

Andy Grammer got a new “Lease on Life” when his pandemic baby arrived

Andy Grammer‘s new single “Lease on Life” was inspired by the birth of his daughter Israel Blue, aka Izzy, who arrived in April of 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Andy says having such wonderful thing happen during such a dark time really lifted his spirits. “That was the...
Musicthecountrynote.com

Justin Fabus Releases New EP – “The Aftermath” – Available August 19

INCLUDES THE SINGLE “RUN” FEATURING CHAPEL HART. “Every song takes you on a different journey and tells its very own story.” — JF Justin Fabus knows that after every storm, there is an aftermath. Coming on the heels of his acclaimed Shelter from the Storm (#25, iTunes Country Album Chart), the singer-songwriter now offers the powerful sequel, The Aftermath.” Available August 19, the EP delivers five poignant and dynamic songs. The first single “Run,” is now available for download.
Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

What singer Andy Grammer has learned about life since becoming a dad

Andy Grammer, 37, and his wife, Aijia Lise, are parents to two daughters, Louisiana K, 3, and Israel "Izzy" Blue, 1. The singer and songwriter ("Honey, I'm Good," "Keep Your Head Up") teamed up this summer with Quaker Chewy and raised $200,000 for the American Camp Association to send children to summer camp by writing a new song, "C.A.M.P.," with the help of daughter Louie and social media followers.
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
MoviesTVOvermind

Reebok and Universal Team Up To Create Jurassic Park Footwear

Is there such a thing as taking nostalgia too far? That doesn’t appear to be the thought that Reebok had since it’s releasing new footwear and apparel ahead of Jurassic World: Dominion’s release, bringing out the old school Jurassic Park designs, and coming up with a commercial that’s, well, kind of fun for those who want to get into it. Perhaps it’s a desire to step back from this story for a while simply because it’s gone beyond lunacy and the suspension of disbelief, but at this time it does feel as though Jurassic Park and Jurassic World need to come to a close and take a break. Obviously, that’s not about to happen since Dominion just wrapped and people are still on the Jurassic craze as is evidenced by the footwear that Rebook is pushing. In terms of style, one can definitely say that the shoes they’re bringing out are colorful and bound to be noticed, but for the price, it might be that some folks would look at them as collector’s items rather than something a person would tool around in all day.
Musicravejungle.com

TETSU & Sam Welch team up for a brand new track ‘Blind Faith’

Born and raised in Japan, currently residing in the Netherlands, TETSU is an 18-year-old, DJ /Producer. TETSU started producing his own music 3 years ago from his bedroom studio after seeing DJ’s like Martin Garrix and David Guetta performing on worldwide stages. By watching online tutorials and befriending Japanese producers, he was able to teach himself on how to produce.
Cape Girardeau, MOsoutheastarrow.com

Southeast, Discovery Playhouse team-up to host Horizons Summer Camp

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southeast’s annual Horizons Summer Camp returned this year, and in a new location. Southeast partnered with Discovery Playhouse, located at 502 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau, to hold the Jr. Dino Dig camp. Jr. Dino Dig was a week-long camp for children ages five to nine July 26 through 30, centered around dinosaurs and prehistoric times.
Keene Sentinel

Andy's Summer Playhouse

When it comes to creating a theater experience for children, Andy’s Summer Playhouse is always thinking of new innovative ways to make the experience unique, and they have been at it for 51 years now. The nonprofit organization in Wilton brings artists from all over the country and the world...
Musicthecountrynote.com

Chris Young’s ‘Famous Friends’ Help On Highly Anticipated New Album

Fans all over have been chomping at the bit for awhile for Chris Young to finally release his highly teased 8th studio album Famous Friends. The singer had previously released singles “Raised On Country,” “Drowning,” and “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” promising news on a future album was on the way, but when COVID hit and everything shut down, fans were clinging to any possible release date for this highly anticipated album.
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish Brings 'Male Fantasy' to the Bedroom for Vevo Live Performance: Watch

Billie Eilish strips down "Male Fantasy" for a new Vevo Live performance in support of her latest LP Happier Than Ever. The pop star performed the album's closer in an intimate bedroom setting, where the singer, wearing a white cutout sweater and blue dress, planted herself at the edge of a golden bed. Her brother and hitmaker-in-crime Finneas accompanied her on acoustic guitar from a different corner of the room.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood Teams Up with Jason Aldean for Heartbreaking New Love Song

Carrie Underwood just solidified herself as one of the top contenders for sweeping every single upcoming awards show. The American Idol winner just teamed up with Jason Aldean for their new duet “If I Didn’t Love You.” Their voices blend together perfectly in what we’re sure is the perfect anthem as summer winds down.
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy