Quaker Chewy® and Andy Grammer Team Up to Create the Next Big Summer Camp Track Song
Andy Grammer has used his talents to write a new summer camp anthem, the Quaker Chewy Camp Track, with the help of families across the country. Officially released on July 30th, “C.A.M.P.” was written by Grammer and inspired by lyric submissions of original camp-themed lyrics on ChewyCampTrack.com. Families were asked to submit their lyrics between June 1-30, but it wasn’t just a song that families were helping to create. With each eligible lyric submission, the Quaker Chewy Play Fund donated $200,000 to support the American Camp Association and their Send a Child to Camp Fund. These donations will help in providing scholarships for up to 500 kids to attend camp next summer and introducing more kids to camping! Visit ChewyCampTrack.com for further details.www.thecountrynote.com
