Quaker Chewy® and Andy Grammer Team Up to Create the Next Big Summer Camp Track Song

Is there such a thing as taking nostalgia too far? That doesn’t appear to be the thought that Reebok had since it’s releasing new footwear and apparel ahead of Jurassic World: Dominion’s release, bringing out the old school Jurassic Park designs, and coming up with a commercial that’s, well, kind of fun for those who want to get into it. Perhaps it’s a desire to step back from this story for a while simply because it’s gone beyond lunacy and the suspension of disbelief, but at this time it does feel as though Jurassic Park and Jurassic World need to come to a close and take a break. Obviously, that’s not about to happen since Dominion just wrapped and people are still on the Jurassic craze as is evidenced by the footwear that Rebook is pushing. In terms of style, one can definitely say that the shoes they’re bringing out are colorful and bound to be noticed, but for the price, it might be that some folks would look at them as collector’s items rather than something a person would tool around in all day.