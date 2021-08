This summer, beloved alcohol brand [ yellow tail ] debuted PURE BRIGHT—a range of low-calorie, full-flavor wines—in the US and in Canada. The range consists of vegan and gluten-free bottles of Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, and Chardonnay. Following an intricate process of harvesting specially cultivated grapes at the right moment to maximize brightness and acidity, as well as using proprietary blending techniques and gentle reverse osmosis, [ yellow tail ] winemakers arrive at the perfect flavor-to-calorie ratio. Having tasted the superb quality of the wine, it is hard to believe that the bottle is "less than $7 (SPR)."