Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 5:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By National Weather Service
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Royal Gorge, or 25 miles northwest of Junkins Burn Scar. This storm. was nearly stationary. Heavy rains have been continuous over the. Royal Gorge region. Some locallized enhanced streamflows in streams. and drainages may be possible. Locations impacted...

Weather 8/4/2021

An abundance of moisture is present in our upper atmosphere. As a result, coverage of rain is expected to be widespread throughout our viewing area this afternoon. Rainfall can be heavy at times. Cloud coverage will keep our temperatures in check today; highs are expected to remain in the 80s. The probability of precipitation will decrease tomorrow as the frontal boundary over the gulf states weakens and exits north tomorrow evening, setting up for our typical summer-like thunderstorm pattern. Practice caution while on the road today as the roads will be wet, and remember always to wear a seatbelt.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Coamo, Jayuya, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Coamo; Jayuya; Orocovis The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Coamo in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 125 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coamo; Orocovis; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coamo in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 421 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer; Summers The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia West Central Summers County in southeastern West Virginia * Until 445 AM EDT Thursday. * At 1039 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the western part of Mercer county near and along to just east of the Raleigh and Wyoming County lines. This includes areas near Camp Creek State Park, Winonah, and Flat Top. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen to the west of these areas during the past 1 to 2 hours. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches in 30 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka... Camp Creek Bramwell... Camp Creek State Park Spanishburg... Wenonah Flat Top This includes the following streams and drainages Bluestone River, Flipping Creek, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2 INCHES IN 29 MINUTES
Prowers County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Some reports of around curb height street flooding has been reported. With heavy rain once again reaching the vicinity, a general Flash Flood warning seems necessary. This is for the city of Lamar. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lamar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Coamo, Jayuya, Orocovis, Utuado, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Coamo; Jayuya; Orocovis; Utuado; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Coamo in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 125 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Coamo, Jayuya, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Coamo; Jayuya; Orocovis The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Coamo in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 125 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Charlton County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Charlton The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for North Central Baker County in northeastern Florida South Central Charlton County in southeastern Georgia Southern Ware County in southeastern Georgia * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 831 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Taylor, Moniac and Baxter. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Isabela, Lares, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anasco; Isabela; Lares; Moca; San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anasco in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 301 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Utuado, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Utuado; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Coamo in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 125 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:06:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 16:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anasco in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 301 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anasco in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 301 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 17:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 415 PM AST. * At 309 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coamo; Orocovis; Villalba THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COAMO, OROCOVIS AND VILLALBA At 415 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Raleigh County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Raleigh; Wyoming FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL RALEIGH AND EAST CENTRAL WYOMING COUNTIES At 1125 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen with localized amounts up to 5 inches. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mullens, Coal City, Twin Falls State Park, Rhodell, Josephine and Maben. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

