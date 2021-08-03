Cancel
The Latest: Judge says migrant stops could worsen pandemic

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge has ordered Texas to keep state troopers from stopping vehicles that are carrying migrants on the grounds that the migrants may spread the coronavirus. The temporary restraining order handed down Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone comes as coronavirus infections are rising along...

www.startribune.com

