Public Health

Businesses prepare for Governor’s mask mandate that begins Wednesday

By Charles Burkett
KNOE TV8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. (KNOE) -Local businesses are preparing for the governor’s new mask mandate that starts on August 4, 2021. Anyone five years of age and older is required to wear a mask entering a business, school, church, or other inside location regardless of their vaccination status. With Lousiana having the...

