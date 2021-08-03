Highly Anticipated Partnership Emerges Between Two Notable MN Brands; UNRL and the Minnesota Vikings

I did see the tweet yesterday by Tom Pelissero (see below) from the league talking about potential actions in case a game is required to be forfeited due to a Covid outbreak. I was hesitant to say anything about it (based on yesterday’s thread) even though it effects the league and our favorite team as a few Vikings players have indicated they are not vaccinated...however, here it is. What this isn’t is a segway into your favorite political, personal or religious beliefs. If you’re going full Covid moran keep in mind who I am and what I do in the real world before you start talking about what you read or saw on bookface or some random Twitter account.