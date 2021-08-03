Woman found dead in Kent home

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are investigating a suspicious death Tuesday morning in the West Hill neighborhood.

Investigators said a woman’s family member was concerned and called police after the family couldn’t get hold of her during the morning hours. They told police that this was “highly unusual” for the victim.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the Mar A Villa in the 23800 block of 30th Avenue.

When officers entered the home, they found her body inside.

The cause of her death has not been determined.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent Police Department at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTips@kentwa.gov.

