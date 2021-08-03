Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kent, WA

Woman found dead in Kent home

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyId8_0bGtDbkJ00

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are investigating a suspicious death Tuesday morning in the West Hill neighborhood.

Investigators said a woman’s family member was concerned and called police after the family couldn’t get hold of her during the morning hours. They told police that this was “highly unusual” for the victim.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the Mar A Villa in the 23800 block of 30th Avenue.

When officers entered the home, they found her body inside.

The cause of her death has not been determined.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent Police Department at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTips@kentwa.gov.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
51K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kent, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kent Police#Suspicious Death#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Bellingham, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bomb threat prompts evacuation in downtown Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Police evacuated people at the Downtown Sounds in Bellingham and the immediate area after a bomb threat on Wednesday evening. Authorities said they received a call and that officers responded to the area and began the evacuation of one square city block. Many businesses in the area...
Washington StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Four drive-by shootings on I-5 in 3 weeks

The Washington State Patrol is investigating multiple drive-by shootings on I-5. Troopers have responded to four drive-by shootings on I-5 since July 14, including two that happened on August 3. July 14 at 3:30 am: A driver was shot at five times in Lynwood near 44th Avenue. July 27 at...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crews tackle abandoned building fire on Aurora Avenue

SEATTLE — Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire Thursday morning at an abandoned building along Aurora Avenue. Crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 600 block of Aurora Avenue North at about 5:30 a.m. Firefighters knocked down the fire but are still monitoring hot...
Texas StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas

An overloaded van carrying 29 migrants crashed Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 10 people, including the driver, and injuring 20 others, authorities said. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of McAllen....
Canterbury, NHPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘River Dave’ loses cabin to fire

CANTERBURY, N.H. — David Lidstone will now have to find a new place to live after vowing to stay in jail until he could return to his cabin that had been built on someone else’s land. Lidstone, also known as “River Dave,” had been jailed after refusing to leave the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy