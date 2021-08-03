Ur Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.