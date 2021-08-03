Cancel
Ur Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLETON, Colo. (AP) _ Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its second quarter. The Littleton, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. The uranium mining company posted revenue of $7,000 in the period. In the final minutes of...

