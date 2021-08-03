Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Xperi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Xperi Corp. (XPER) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter. The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share. The provider...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Electronic Devices#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to announce $45.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Standard Motor Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Standard Motor Products Inc (NYSE: SMP) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 37.97% year-on-year, to $342.08 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $268.56 million. Engine management segment revenue rose 34.7% Y/Y, and temperature control segment sales gained 47.1%. Gross profit rose 54.2% Y/Y to $99.3 million with a gross...
StocksZacks.com

Magellan (MMP) Stock Barely Moves Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

MMP - Free Report) stock has shown insignificant performance since the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Jul 29.Despite this partnership’s impressive earnings and revenue results, and a solid Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) guidance for 2021, its units failed to display substantial growth due to uncertainty associated with the sale of the independent terminals network, which is pending regulatory approvals.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Jack in the Box shares dip 2% on Q3 results

Jack in the Box Inc.'s stock was down 2% in extended trading Wednesday after the fast-food chain reported fiscal third-quarter results. Jack in the Box reported net earnings of $40 million, or $1.80 a share, compared with net income of $32.6 million, or $1.42 a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted net income was $1.79 a share. Revenue improved 11% to $269.5 million from $242.3 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of $1.49 a share on revenue of $259 million. Jack in the Box's stock is up 12% so far in 2021. The broader S&P 500 index has risen 17% this year.
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Sturm, Ruger’s Q2 Sales Jump 54 Percent

Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc. reported sales rose 53.6 percent in the second quarter as earnings doubled in the period. Net sales of $200.1 million and diluted earnings of $2.50 per share in the quarter compared with net sales of $130.3 million and diluted earnings of $1.05 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) _ New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Thursday reported a loss of $111.8 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Wall Township, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.16 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Xperi Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the call will be opened for questions. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded today, Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

O-I Glass (OI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Hikes 2021 View

OI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 1 cent per share. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and exceeded management’s guidance of earnings between 45 cents and 50 cents. The upbeat results resulted from improved sales and production volumes as well as solid operating and cost performance.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

AmerisourceBergen's stock set to rally after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. were indicated up nearly 2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the drug and health care products delivery company reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook, amid increased sales of specialty product, including COVID-19 treatments. Net income for the quarter to June 30 was $292.1 million, or $1.40 a share, after $289.4 million, or $1.41 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $2.16 beat the FactSet consensus of $2.04. Revenue rose 17.7% to $53.41 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $52.16 billion, as pharmaceutical distribution services sales increased 13.2% to $49.3 billion and other revenue grew 128.0% to $4.1 billion. For fiscal 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $9.15 to $9.30 from $8.90 to $9.10. The stock has rallied 26.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Simon Property Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - Simon Property (NYSE: SPG ) reported on Monday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Simon Property announced earnings per share of $1.56 on revenue of $1.25B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $1.11B. Simon Property shares are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy