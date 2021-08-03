Casper man grows large garden to share with others

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Community members can find anything from broccoli to watercress in Emilio Rayes’ garden. He said he does this for a summer hobby. Reyes has been growing this garden in Casper for decades and prides himself for doing it naturally. “My garden has no fertilizer it’s all-natural,” Rayes said. He ends up with hundreds of cucumbers, jalapenos and more so he shares everything. “I enjoy [gardening] then I give it to the neighbor and eat it too,” Rayes said.