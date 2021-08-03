Cancel
Gymnastics

Jonathan Owens Celebrates Girlfriend Simone Biles Winning Bronze With Sweet Note

By Kimberley Richards
HuffingtonPost
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Owens sent Simone Biles a sweet congratulatory note after the gymnastics star won a bronze medal in the balance beam event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. The Houston Texans player celebrated his girlfriend’s win in posts on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “Words can’t explain how proud I...

Simone Biles
Shannon Miller
Tokyo, JP
