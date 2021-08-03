Jonathan Owens Celebrates Girlfriend Simone Biles Winning Bronze With Sweet Note

Though Simone Biles is one of the most famous athletes on earth, Jonathan Owens says he had no idea who she was when they started dating – but fans aren’t buying it!. “Her work ethic really the first thing that caught my eye,” Jonathan Owens said about his girlfriend, Simone Biles, during Simone Vs. Herself on Facebook Watch. Simone, 24, and Jonathan, 25, began dating in the summer of 2020, and the Houston Texans player said that at the start of the romance, he was unaware that she was a 4-time Olympic gold medalist. “The first time I talked to her, when I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was. It was just kind of ‘oh, she got a lot of followers, you know. She must be pretty good or something.’” Jonathan said that when he told people they were dating, they had a different reaction. “[They would go] ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?! And I’m like, ‘Man, she’s good like that?’”