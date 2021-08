Jonathan Taylor Thomas, one of the ultimate '90s teen heartthrobs, was photographed in public for the first time in nearly 8 years. Following his early success as a child star, Thomas largely stepped away from his Hollywood career in 1998. He did guest appearances on shows like Veronica Mars, Ally McBeal, and Smallville, and was most recently seen in four episodes of Tim Allen's latest sitcom Last Man Standing. The Home Improvement actor, 39, was seen in Hollywood on June 30 walking his two dogs and vaping while wearing a mask and a hoodie.