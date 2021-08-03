Flood Advisory issued for Grant, Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant; Luna The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico Western Luna County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 541 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southern Grant and Western Luna Counties Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.